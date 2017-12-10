Out of This World: Cast Sparkles on the Red Carpet at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

There’s no dark side to this red carpet.

The ladies of Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out in full force for the movie’s world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, dazzling in looks inspired by the beloved series.

Daisy Ridley, who again plays Rey in the latest installment, took the celestial theme literally, donning a dark strapless Monse dress adored with sequins and white star embellishments. Starting at the thigh, the 25-year-old’s floor-length dress became fringe — which showed off glimpses of her legs and strappy metallic heels as she made her way into the screening.

And because Lupita Nyong’o voices the animated Maz Kanata, the actress took full advantage of showing her face — and her legs! — at the movie’s premiere. The Oscar-winner turned heads in a seafoam green dress by Halpern. The strapless number featured a high slit that flaunted her frame — and a touch of purple lipstick sealed the deal.

Billie Lourd was a can’t-miss in metallic, donning a sleeveless silver gown on the red carpet. Her hair was styled in an elaborate up-do, reminiscent of a look her late mother Carrie Fisher wore in The Force Awakens.

Her turn in The Last Jedi marks the final appearance in the iconic franchise for Fisher, who wrapped filming for the movie last year prior to her December 2016 death. Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix, walked the red carpet alongside her father, Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Laura Dern traded her character’s purple hair for her signature blonde locks at the premiere. The new addition to the Star Wars family stepped out in a strapless black lace dress.

Gwendoline Christie didn’t let her 6’3″ frame stop her from rocking some beige heels along with her Gucci gown. The silver dress with long-sleeves featured a high slit for Captain Phasma to give a peek of what’s under her armor.

The eighth Star Wars installment also sees the return of Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson and Andy Serkis.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.