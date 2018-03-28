All About Star Jones' Wedding Gown that Made Her Feel Like a 'Beautiful Black Barbie Bride'

Star Jones tied the knot over the weekend to her new husband, Ricardo Lugo, on board a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Bahamas. And though her wedding was decidedly tropical, her dress was definitely traditional.

She wore a halter Dennis Basso gown which featured a bow neck tie detail and flared skirt, which she bought off the rack after speaking to Basso and asking the designer to choose a dress for her.

According to her rep, Jones loved the dress so much she said she felt like “a beautiful beautiful Basso black Barbie bride.” (Need more proof? Allow us to direct you to this Instagram:)

Jones stopped by Kleinfeld Bridal for her headpiece and dress tailoring and stayed in her mermaid-style gown from the wedding to the reception, bustling the skirt for maximum movement on the dance floor.

She shared a photo from inside the wedding on Instagram thanking both Basso and Kleinfeld for the help in finding her dream dress. “Thank you @dennisbasso @kleinfeldbridal for making me into the #princessbride !”

Basso also shared a snap from her wedding saying she “looking beautiful” in his design.

As for Jones’ beauty look, she wore her hair styled in an updo accessorized with a sparkly tiara-headband hybrid and silver baubles situated throughout her bun.

Maring Visuals

How It’s Done: The Ultimate Updo for Medium-Length Hair