All About Star Jones' Wedding Gown that Made Her Feel Like a 'Beautiful Black Barbie Bride'

Star Jones tied the knot over the weekend to her new husband, Ricardo Lugo, on board a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Bahamas. And though her wedding was decidedly tropical, her dress was definitely traditional.
She wore a halter Dennis Basso gown which featured a bow neck tie detail and flared skirt, which she bought off the rack after speaking to Basso and asking the designer to choose a dress for her.
According to her rep, Jones loved the dress so much she said she felt like “a beautiful beautiful Basso black Barbie bride.” (Need more proof? Allow us to direct you to this Instagram:)
Jones stopped by Kleinfeld Bridal for her headpiece and dress tailoring and stayed in her mermaid-style gown from the wedding to the reception, bustling the skirt for maximum movement on the dance floor.
The couple partied the night away with guests, including Tina Knowles-Lawson and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks. Both guests wore all-white looks with Knowles-Lawson in a white lace jumpsuit and Parks wearing plunging white dress with all-over sparkly embellishments.
Jones was previously married to former Wall Street exec Al Reynolds until 2008. She went public with her relationship with Lugo in 2016 and the two became engaged in 2017.
“This is my family,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “I’m not married, but we’re together.” And just two years later, they finally tied the knot!