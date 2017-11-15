Clinton Kelly Reveals Stacy London Blocked Him on Twitter: ‘Alllll Righty Then’

Talk about a faux pas!

On Wednesday, The Chew co-host Clinton Kelly revealed that his former What Not to Wear co-host Stacy London had blocked him on Twitter, rendering him unable to see her musings (including a recent one about a top she once wore on the show). Kelly posted a screenshot of the screen informing him that he was “blocked from following @stacylondon and viewing @stacylondon’s tweets,” with the caption “Alllll righty then.”

His Twitter followers were quick to respond. “Just when I thought 2017 couldn’t get any worse!” wrote one. “What is this fresh hell?” demanded another. Though the two were known to bicker playfully on the show, fans surely were not prepared to discover that they had a true beef that continued four years after What Not to Wear went off the air.

He did respond to a few people on Twitter to clear up any misconceptions, telling one person “Don’t go spreading out-of-context bullshit,” and refusing to share any juicy details: “The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not.”

Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

In his book I Hate Everyone, Except You, which was released earlier this year, Kelly did hint at a little tension between the two and said they hadn’t spoken in some time. “We spent so much time together for 10 years … It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences,” he told the Austin American Statesman, but it got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.’”

He elaborated on that in an interview with the Connecticut Post, saying he didn’t have any second thoughts about revealing their behind-the-scenes drama on the set of the TLC show. “We loved each other and despised each other, and if she were writing a book, I expect she would say exactly what she thought about me too. And it would be fine,” he explained.

London didn’t respond at the time, but has admitted that she can be challenging. “Has anybody ever gotten mad at me? Are you talking about guests or are you talking about the crew?” she once told People. “Everybody got mad at me, oh yeah. I piss everybody off.”

Including, today, Clinton Kelly.

–Reporting by Lydia Price