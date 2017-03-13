Platinum Lobs Are This Spring's Hottest Haircut - Here Are All the Celebrities to Copy

With warm spring weather right around the corner (that is, once we get through Storm Stella tomorrow with some sheet masks and online shopping), we’re feeling ready for a spring hair change to go along with it. And naturally, a number of celebrities have beaten us to it, with tons of stars now sporting what appears to be the hairstyle of the next few months.

Normally natural brunettes, including Olivia Wilde, Katy Perry and Kate Mara, made dramatic cuts and color changes that have us dying to run to our stylists to create for ourselves. And even blonde stars are trying out the edgy style too – Chloë Grace Moretz just debuted a rocker-esque lob cut, while Cara Delevingne dyed her dirty blonde locks a icy platinum and chopped it right above her shoulders.

Don’t worry: pulling off this style isn’t as intimidating as it may seem. Whether you want to go super bold or just dip your toes into this trend, there’s countless options for you. Bring the celebrity look that fits the bill to your stylist and head into spring with a new cool girl cut and color!

If you want an edgy cut…Use Chloë’s layered shoulder-length style as inspiration. Amp up the punk factor with a bright, cool blonde color and embrace your inner Debbie Harry à la 1980.

If you’re going from brunette to blonde…Aim for a color like Olivia did here for your first step into the world of being blonde. Her ends are a cool-toned blonde shade, but the color gradually gets darker (leaving a bit of her natural roots) at the scalp.

If you want your color to be the star…Chop your hair to your chin for a change, but a nearly white color like Cara just went for will be the star of the show. Have your stylist bring the color all the way to the scalp (no natural roots showing here!) so the white blonde shade looks the same hue from root to tip.

If you want to ease into the trend…go for Kate’s chin-grazing cut and not-so-icy color. Keep some of your roots showing (and blend into the blonde hue) like she does to keep the color looking more natural.

If you aren’t sure you want to make it permanent … take a cue from Katy Perry, who tried a few different colors and lengths of wigs before finally committing to the final (super short!) chop.

If you need something to maintain your color…try these products, specifically suited for blondes to keep your color bright – even weeks after leaving the salon!

Buy It! Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo, $16.99; loxabeauty.com, John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder In-Shower Lightening Treatment, $9.99; walgreens.com, Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner, $17.99; loxabeauty.com and Sachajuan Silver Shampoo, $31; sephora.com

Are you loving the short platinum blonde lob trend? Will you try it? Tell us in the comments below?