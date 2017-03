HOW THE STARS WEAR IT

Stars are already embracing the hue — which the Pantone experts say symbolizes hope, rejuvenation and renewal — such as Julianne Moore (in Giambattista Valli) and Adele (in Givenchy Haute Couture). The key is to let this shade stand on its own, as Moore and Adele did. Finish the look with netural pieces in non-competing shades, like beige and gray.