Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Makes History With Its First Real-Time Photo Shoot

What a weekend! For the first time, Sports Illustrated revealed a model in real time as we took viewers live on location for the first shoot of 2018. The model was Bahamian beauty Chase Carter and she did not disappoint. If you don’t know her already, check out our lesson in Chase 101 from earlier in the weekend. As for the shoot, here’s a quick recap.

It started Saturday at 9 a.m. with the big reveal.

The shoot is in The Bahamas, which left Chase feeling right at home.

It’s go time!

By afternoon, the crew ran into an unwanted visitor — the rain — but Chase pushed through.

After a day of shooting, Chase sat down for a formal interview.

Like all good adventures, this one ended up horseback.

SI has been shooting the most beautiful women in the world since 1964, but this is the first time fans will be able to join us in real time. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be revealing more models in real-time and letting you meet the newest members of the SI Swimsuit family though one-on-one interviews, and more. Stay tuned to SwimDaily for all the coverage.

