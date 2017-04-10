You Could Be in Next Year's Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Thanks to Its First Open Casting Call

This originally appeared on SI.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is looking for its next big star! And for the first time ever, the publication will be hosting an open casting call in order to find the newest SI Swimsuit model to grace the pages of their racy annual issue.

Think you’ve got what it takes to make it alongside bombshells like Kate Upton and Ashley Graham? Have you dreamed of seeing yourself on the pages of our magazine next to ladies like Chrissy Teigen and Hannah Jeter? Now’s your chance!

The magazine is searching the globe for women who are enthusiastic about representing and being a part of the legendary SI Swimsuit brand. Personality is paramount. And while fresh, beautiful faces are a must, they are also looking for diversity in both size and ethnicity. After all, “beauty does not conform to any set of stodgy standards.” We want to work with models who understand the value of the SI Swimsuit platform and want to take advantage of all that it offers, so if that’s you, apply now!

To be considered in the first round, please submit a 60-second video on Instagram by tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hashtag #SISwimSearch. Your video is your opportunity to convince them why you should be a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. So get creative and show them who you are!

All applicants must be 18+ and able to travel to New York at their own expense for a second round of in-person interviews in the month of May. By uploading a video to Instagram and using the designated tags, you represent that you have, and grant to Time Inc., the worldwide perpetual rights to use the video in all media for all purposes. All submissions will be reviewed by SI Swimsuit staffers. Those being asked to come in for in-person interviews will be contacted by direct message on Instagram. Please do not reach out for feedback or comments regarding your application.

