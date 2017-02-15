Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Reveal What Their Families Thought of The Steamy Photos

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, featuring model Kate Upton‘s third cover appearance, hit the internet today – and everyone’s got bikinis on the brain. The issue is one of the most anticipated of the year for the magazine and its many fans – but are the steamy shots too hot to handle for the families of the sexy ladies that graced its pages?

Two veteran SI models who scored a spot in this year’s iconic issue, Hannah Ferguson and Bo Krsmanovic, swung by the PEOPLE offices today to dish what their families really think about their skimpy swimsuit shots.

“They don’t know! I couldn’t tell my mom I was shooting in Finland when it was snowing. I think she would be scared about my health and stuff, so I didn’t tell her,” Krsmanovic laughed. “They don’t need to know!”

As for Ferguson, her the fourth-time SI Swimsuit model said her family is always supportive (including her dad), but he would rather not stare at her shots in the magazine all day.

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:44am PST

“It’s funny because my dad doesn’t want to look at the pictures. He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s very nice. Congratulations.’ But he doesn’t want to look!” Ferguson said. “But Sports Illustrated has always been my dream job, so they know that and they’re very proud.”

