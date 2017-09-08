Style
Proof Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Secretly the Newest Members of the Spice Girls
It turns out the model sisters have secretly been taking style cues from this iconic girl group all along
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Posted on
More
1 of 8
SWAROVSKI-ENCURSTED STAGE LOOKS
Whether you're putting on a show, or just hosting one, a glittering suit will never do you wrong.
2 of 8
WHITE BRA AND TRACK PANTS
While Bella is currently the reigning queen of athleisure, she wouldn't be anywhere without the pioneering gym-to-red-carpet fashions of Sporty Spice.
3 of 8
LEATHER TRENCH
Whether it's 1996 or 2016, dressing just like Trinity is never not chic.
4 of 8
NAKED DRESS
While Posh may have championed the nearly-nude look, Bella took it to the next level of naked in an Alexander Wang mini that's more fishnet than dress.
5 of 8
ALL YELLOW EVERYTHING
A monochromatic ensemble in the sunniest shade of the rainbow is always a guaranteed way to make a statement to the tune of zig-a-zig-ah.
6 of 8
LATEX MINI DRESS
Ok, so Posh's white bodycon number probably wasn't made out of latex per se, but trust us, had the fetishwear been popular back when she was in the midst of spicing up all of our lives she would have undoubtedly been clad in nothing but PVC 24/7.
7 of 8
WHITE SUITS
Nothing screams girl power quite like a timeless, powder white powersuit.
8 of 8
SILVER PUFFERS
And whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend clearly never saw the way a silver puffer can effortlessly pull together an ensemble.
See Also
More
More
Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down, Gets Dirty for First Goop Magazine Cover
Ab(s) Fab! Kim Kardashian Shows Off Some Serious Skin at the Mert & Marcus Book Launch Party
Every Fashion Week Moment You Can't Miss, from the Front Rows to Backstage