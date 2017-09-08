Style

Proof Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Secretly the Newest Members of the Spice Girls

It turns out the model sisters have secretly been taking style cues from this iconic girl group all along

By @kirkpate

Getty (2)

SWAROVSKI-ENCURSTED STAGE LOOKS

Whether you're putting on a show, or just hosting one, a glittering suit will never do you wrong. 

Getty; INSTAR

WHITE BRA AND TRACK PANTS

While Bella is currently the reigning queen of athleisure, she wouldn't be anywhere without the pioneering gym-to-red-carpet fashions of Sporty Spice.

Getty (2)

LEATHER TRENCH

Whether it's 1996 or 2016, dressing just like Trinity is never not chic.

Getty; Splash News Online

NAKED DRESS

While Posh may have championed the nearly-nude look, Bella took it to the next level of naked in an Alexander Wang mini that's more fishnet than dress.

Getty (2)

ALL YELLOW EVERYTHING

A monochromatic ensemble in the sunniest shade of the rainbow is always a guaranteed way to make a statement to the tune of zig-a-zig-ah.

Getty (2)

LATEX MINI DRESS

Ok, so Posh's white bodycon number probably wasn't made out of latex per se, but trust us, had the fetishwear been popular back when she was in the midst of spicing up all of our lives she would have undoubtedly been clad in nothing but PVC 24/7.

Getty (2)

WHITE SUITS

Nothing screams girl power quite like a timeless, powder white powersuit.

Getty; Rex Shutterstock; Splash News Online

SILVER PUFFERS

And whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend clearly never saw the way a silver puffer can effortlessly pull together an ensemble.

