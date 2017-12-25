Your holiday shopping may officially be complete, but now that we’re entering the post-holiday season, our favorite retailers are offering insane discounts that are impossible to resist. Trust us: once you hear about this beauty sale, you’re going to be running from your Christmas dinner table right away to get shopping.

Luxury beauty retailer Space NK’s post-holiday sale started today, which is offering 50 percent off (really!) high-end beauty brands like Oribe, By Terry, Smith and Cult, Kevin Aucoin and more from now until the end of January online.

These brands rarely go on sale, but when they do, we never see the products discounted for half off. Purge your old products and stock up on some new ones to carry you through 2018 thanks to this can’t-miss sale. Check out our top picks below!

Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion

While most traditional sea salt sprays leave your hair feeling dry and crunchy, this one gives you just-left-the-beach waves with a soft and smooth texture.

Buy It! Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion, $14.50 (originally $29); spacenk.com

By Terry Cellularose Hydraradiance Serum

Revive dry skin with this lightweight serum packed with hydration that will leave your complexion bright and plump.

Buy It! By Terry Cellularose Hydraradiance Serum, $58 (originally $116); spacenk.com

James Read Express Bronzing Mousse

Fake a sun-kissed glow (without that self-tanner smell!) with this fragrance-free mousse.

Buy It! James Read Express Bronzing Mousse, $22.50 (originally $45); spacenk.com

Jin Soon Nail Polish

There’s no better time than the dead of winter to swipe on a chic wine-colored polish.

Buy It! Jin Soon Nail Polish in Audacity, $9 (originally $18); spacenk.com

Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer

This non-sticky gloss plumps your pout and keeps lips hydrated all day long.

Buy It! Smith and Cult Lip Lacquer in One Word Chorus, $11 (originally $22); spacenk.com

Kevyn Aucoin The Eyeshadow Duo

Creating a killer eye look has never been this easy thanks to this pint-sized duo. Just apply a wash of the gold shade all over the lid and blend the plum into your outer corner.

Buy It! Kevyn Aucoin The Eyeshadow Duo in 205, $21 (originally $42); spacenk.com

What products do you plan on snagging from the sale?