Sophie Turner Gets a Matching Tattoo with Fiancé Joe Jonas

RTimages/Splash News Online

Sophie Turner loves to get tattoos that involve people close to her. Last summer she got a twinning best friend tat with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams and now her and her fiancé, Joe Jonas, just got coordinating ink.

Earlier this month, Jonas revealed a new tattoo of a what appears to be a naked woman inside a square frame. Fans speculated that the drawing is actually depicting Turner’s character in Game of Thrones, with some even finding the exact scene it could have been inspired by.

And while we still don’t know exactly who the women is in the tattoo, we do know that Turner loved it as much as Jonas because she just got a similar one!

RELATED: Celebrities with Best Friend Tattoos

The Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery shared a photo of Turner’s new ink on Instagram. The actress got a tattoo of a similar-looking woman peering over one shoulder on the center of her left upper thigh.

Montgomery captioned that this was “round two” working with Turner because back when Jonas revealed his, she got an outlined bunny on her forearm.

It’s a ‘Yes’! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged

No matter what the meaning is behind their matching ink, one thing holds true: Their love for one another is permanent.