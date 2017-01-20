In the past, we may have implied that the ultimate in taking your celebrity relationship to the next level was twinning: finding a way to flawlessly coordinate your ensemble with your S.O. But little did we know what extreme cutesie-ness Hollywood’s latest all-star couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, had in store for us. If you thought Kylie and Tyga matching their lambo was the definition of true love, try wearing clothing emblazoned with your boyfriend’s face.

The newly Instagram-official couple went out for a stroll around Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon wearing some appropriately nonchalant ensembles. While Joe went for a jean jacket, black denim combo, Sophie opted to show off her number one groupie status in a white long sleeve DNCE t-shirt which features the baby pictures of the band’s four members Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and of course, Jonas himself.

Honestly, the only way this whole thing could get any cuter is if Joe Jonas were to now start exclusively shopping from the Sansa Stark section of the HBO merch store and wearing Game of Thrones t-shirts every day. Alternatively, we also wouldn’t be so opposed to Joe dressing up in Jon Snow drag every now and again, pelt cape, breastplate, dire wolf, and all.

