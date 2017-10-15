Newly Engaged Sophie Turner Has Been a Bride Twice Before! See Her Game of Thrones Wedding Gowns

Sophie Turner will soon be making her own trip down the aisle, but thanks to her character on Game of Thrones, she’s already had some experience with wedding style. (Although her “I dos” with Joe Jonas are sure to have a happier ending than Sansa Stark’s two marriages.)

The 21-year-old actress and the 28-year-old DNCE frontman announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts on Sunday, each sharing an image showing off Turner’s stunning engagement ring.

The elegant pear-shared stunner may give a hint as to what kind of wedding gown Turner will wear, or perhaps she’ll take some inspiration from her character on the HBO hit.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Although Sansa was first betrothed to King Joffrey thanks to their fathers’ longtime friendship, those plans dissolved after Joffrey declared Ned Stark a traitor and had him beheaded. Joffrey found a new future bride — and political alliance — in the seductive Margaery Tyrell, and Sansa was secretly thrilled to escape a life of being tortured by the evil king. However, a new plan to wed Sansa to Tyrion Lannister, Joffrey’s uncle portrayed by Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage, was hatched. Although Sansa had no desire to marry Tyrion, she didn’t have much choice.

The eldest Stark daughter wore her hair in an elaborate Southern Westeros ‘do for the ceremony, with hair gathered on top of her head in two braids.

Her gown sent a clear message that she belonged to the Lannisters: it was patterned gold and trimmed with lions, their house’s sigil. She also wore a necklace with the lion symbol, a gift she previously received from Joffrey.

After escaping King’s Landing at Joffrey’s ill-fated wedding, Sansa was once again forced into a marriage — to Ramsay Bolton, whose family has taken over the Stark home of Winterfell.

For the nighttime Northern nuptials, Sansa wore a white dress that covered almost every inch of her body — as much an armor against the union as it was against the winter cold. There was even an extra layer in a fur shawl around her shoulders. She wore her hair in a intricately braided up-do.

Sansa was brutally raped on her wedding night, with Ramsay ripping her wedding gown apart. She later got her revenge by feeding Ramsay to his own dogs after Jon Snow won the Battle of the Bastards to retake Winterfell.

Whatever Turner decides to wear for her real-life nuptials, there’s no doubt she’ll be a beautiful bride — and maybe Sansa will also get her own happy ending on GOT.