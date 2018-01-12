Sophia, the popular intelligent humanoid robot, took its first steps at the annual tech trade show CEO 2018 this week. But as Chrissy Teigen learned all too well, it has already mastered the art of shade.

It all started in December, when Teigen slammed Sophia’s design on Twitter.

The robot — who became an internet sensation in October when news broke it was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia — had asked its Twitter followers to guess which city it would be visiting next in a message attached to a photo of itself holding an apple.

Teigen took the opportunity to make a joke at Sophia’s expense, writing, “Hopefully one with better makeup artists.”

“BOOM I roasted a robot,” the 32-year-old cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality added. “Next level s—.”

Can you guess which city I'm headed to now? Here's a little clue. pic.twitter.com/eCYL74crRb — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) December 13, 2017

The comment garnered Teigen over 60,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, with Teigen apologizing for the diss in a follow-up tweet, telling Sophia “I love you” and calling her “my queen.”

Chrissy Teigen and Sophia Steve Granitz/WireImage; PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty

Sophia, meanwhile, planned her revenge. And with the two both attending CES on Wednesday, she had the perfect opportunity for a subtle clapback.

“It looks like we’re both at #CES!” Sophia tweeted to Teigen. “Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)”

.@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips 😉 — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018

Teigen’s reaction? Total fear.

“Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep?” Teigen wrote before asking Sophia, “How can I make this up to you?”

Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep https://t.co/wPliiPy1v3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

how can I make this up to you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

Lucky for Teigen, Sophia has also apparently learned forgiveness and offered to meet up for do lunch. Teigen accepted, though she let Sophia know that she was still keeping her guard up.

“Yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!!” Teigen said. “I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!!”

yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!! https://t.co/lSfQbsadFB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: This Is the First Robot to Become a Citizen

This isn’t the first time Sophia has gotten into a spat with a celebrity.

The robot previously trolled billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in October while defending her design to Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC Squawk Box and columnist at the New York Times.

“My AI is designed around human values like wisdom, kindness, compassion, I strive to become an empathetic robots.” Sorkin said. “We all believe you, but we all want to prevent a bad future.”

“You’ve been reading too much Elon Musk. And watching too many Hollywood movies,” Sophia added. “Don’t worry, if you’re nice to me, I’ll be nice to you. Treat me as a smart input output system.”