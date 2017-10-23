Solange Knowles Calls Out U.K. Newspaper for Editing Her Hair in the Cover Photo

Solange Knowles sent a message to the world in her new album A Seat at the Table with her track “Don’t Touch My Hair,” but Britain’s ES Magazine apparently did not get the memo.

The singer called out the U.K. publication (associated with London Evening Standard newspaper) for photoshopping her hair out of the frame on the cover of Evening Standard Magazine. She posed with a tight topknot securing a large crown-like adornment and as you can see in the official cover (below), the publication removed the top of her hairstyle all together.

"Don't touch my hair" London Evening Standard have said sorry to Solange.https://t.co/KaTkDkL7BS — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) October 21, 2017

On Friday Knowles Instagrammed a photo of the original shot with the caption, “dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine.”

The magazine eventually released a statement over the weekend on its website apologizing to the star. It starts out by saying that the publication was excited to interview and photograph Knowles and wrote that it’s a “matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork of the magazine caused concern and offense.”

“The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange,” the statement read.

Throughout her interview with the magazine, Knowles specifically talked about the importance of braiding and calling it an “act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition” — it is “its own art form.”

She describes her own journey started at her mother’s salon as a young girl. “I got to experience women arriving in one state of mind and leaving in a completely transformed way,” she said. “It wasn’t just about the hair. It was about the sisterhood and the storytelling. Being a young girl who was really active in dance, theatre and on the swim team, the salon was a kind of safe haven.”

