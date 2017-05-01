Solange Knowles' 2017 Met Gala Style: 'Sometimes I Get It Right, Sometimes I Get It Wrong'

Solange Knowles‘ wardrobe is just as unique as she is, packed full of super saturated primary colors, bold, architectural silhouettes and avant-garde detailing. Which is why this year’s Met Gala theme — honoring Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo’s signature sculptural, body-warping aesthetic — was practically tailor-made for the risk-taking singer.

So, of course, Knowles is going to bring her cool style to the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps tonight and interpret the theme in her own way. In fact, as she explained recently during an interview at the Reebok Classic Leather event during Coachella, she’s looking to Studio 54 legend (and Andy Warhol muse) Grace Jones for some sartorial guidance.

“Even when it’s something silly like going to the MET Ball, I have images of Grace Jones from 20 years ago,” she says of the inspiration behind her look tonight, “so it’s about creating imagery that will really live on and really reflect who you are and that has a huge impact on me.” (Jones pictured below in 1983.)

Therefore, she’s looking to the originals of the past to create a new original look for herself.

“All of my heroes are classics, but they’re not classics maybe in the traditional sense,” Knowles continues. “They’re Bjork, they’re Kate Bush, they’re Erykah Badu. I look at images or hear any part of their work now from 20 years ago and it’s classic. Because it’s authentic to who they are and who they were and what they were embodying.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 Ways Beyoncé and Solange Prove They’re the Most Supportive, Glamorous Sisters Ever

So don’t expect her to show up in anything but a head-turning design.

“That’s kind of where my head is,” she says. “Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I get it wrong, but I think that creating something timeless has become more and more important to me.”

What do you think Solange will wear to the Met Gala tonight? Which of her dresses from the past is your favorite? Sound off below!