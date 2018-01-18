Sofia Vergara has no shame when it comes to promoting her underwear subscription service EBY.

The Modern Family star got silly Wednesday night on Instagram when she decided to dance around in a hot pink thong that she wore over her skinny jeans. “When you find that free pair of undies in your @joinebybox,” Vergara captioned the Boomerang video. “2 pairs for $16!”

To pull her whole look together, Vergara put on a hot pink off-the-shoulder top that matched her thong perfectly.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Vergara co-founded and launched the new subscription service EBY (which stands for “Empowered By You“) in September, which makes underwear shopping easy for women by sending customers three pairs of panties every three months. And the actress teamed up with the Seven Bar Foundation (which helps empower women by microfinancing their businesses) for this venture and donates 10 percent of net sales go toward the nonprofit.

“I love bringing together my artistic side and my business side. For a long time, I wanted a different project. When I first came across this underwear, I noticed immediately that it was different from any other underwear,” Vergara said. “It sticks to your skin so it doesn’t roll or give you a muffin top or a bad shape. It comes in every color, every size, from XS to 4X. And 10 percent of the net proceeds go to a woman somewhere in the world.”

With so much excitement about her newest endeavor, Vergara couldn’t help but hand out samples to everyone to try out for themselves, including talk show host Stephen Colbert when she stopped by his show.

“You can take it, it’s a gift,” she said, before folding them into a square. In response, Colbert said a message out loud to his younger self: “It’s all going to work out buddy, it’s all going to work out.”