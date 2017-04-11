Sofia Vergara Asks Covergirl to Make a Blush Shade to Match Her 102° Fever-Induced Flush

Sofia Vergara is dreaming up a new beauty product — her very own custom blush! But unlike most celebrity makeup lines, she’s pulling inspiration not from nature or art, but from a very unexpected source.

The 44-year-old actress and Covergirl spokesperson posted a makeup-free photo of herself on Tuesday, sporting nothing but a pair of flushed, rosy cheeks, which she attributed to a 102° fever. And as the true beauty guru that she is, she requested that Covergirl recreate the rosy hue in a blush shade.

“Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink,” Vergara captioned the Instagram photo. “I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome #iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid”.

And while we don’t exactly believe that Vergara is actually serious, it’s not the worst idea we’ve ever heard. Because if Kylie Jenner can create virginity-inspired cheek colors, Vergara’s can be inspired by her elevated body temperature. Right?

Would you wear a fever-inspired blush shade? Sound off in the comments below.