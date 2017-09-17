Sofia Vergara Is 'Tired' of Her Bangs at Emmy Awards: 'I Want to Grow Them Already'

Sofia Vergara may be looking for a new hairdo.

The Modern Family actress, 45, expressed her want for a beauty change-up at Sunday’s Emmy Awards as she talked about her bangs, which she has been rocking since July when hairstylist Kelly Klein gave her a hair transformation.

“I want to grow them already, I’m tired,” Vergara said on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. “They always tell you don’t cut bangs and I said, ‘Just a change.’ So just for a little while.”

While the style star may not have been feeling her hair, she was totally into her strapless white gown.

Here's our final gown for the Emmy Awards! Watch the Emmys today to see who will be wearing all of our gowns! #markzunino #markzuninocouture #markzuninoatelier #emmyawards #emmys #emmys2017 A post shared by Mark Zunino (@mark_zunino) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

“I’m wearing a local designer. Mark Zunino. He makes dresses that are perfect for voluptuous women,” Vergara said. “And, of course, I am wearing Lorraine Schwartz as usual.” (Zunino also made Vergara’s wedding rehearsal dress.)

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, the wife of Joe Manganiello gave fans a sneak peek at her jewelry or “candy” as she called the variety of diamonds and jewels.

And what better than a bold purple lip to complete her look!

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Options options!!!! Getting ready! #emmys2017 🥂🥂 @lorraineschwartz candy tray💎💎💎 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Vergara’s ABC show earned two nominations: outstanding comedy series and best supporting actor in a comedy series for actor Ty Burrell.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you think of her dress? Share below.