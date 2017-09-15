We Tried It: The Anti-Aging Facial Sofia Vergara Swears By

What It Is: Radio Frequency Facial, a non-invasive anti-aging facial

Who Tried It: Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director

Why We Tried It: Because it’s Sofia Vergara’s skin secret, and she looks like she’s aging backwards.

Level of Difficulty: Nonexistent. It’s pain-free and super-relaxing.

How it Works: Radio Frequency technology uses heat to penetrate the skin and stimulate collagen and elastin to help give skin a smoother, firmer appearance.

Recently, I was watching a rerun of Modern Family from 2010 and it occurred to me that the only thing that’s changed about Sofia Vergara’s appearance in the last seven years is that her hair is a few shades lighter. Seriously that’s it. My point: At 45-years-old, Sofia Vergara looks better than most woman a decade younger than her, myself included. Sure, a lot of that has to do with her obviously superior genetics. But she has to be doing something to keep her face that youthful. And that something is the Radio Frequency facial at Beaute Oblige, a skin clinic in NYC. She’s such a fan that she’s even posted pics of herself mid-treatment. I made an appointment with the owner, Camille Obadia, who at an astonishingly youthful looking 70-something, is her own best advertisement.

After measuring my collagen levels with a special digital tool (they were basement-level low for someone in her mid-thirties), Camille started using her Radio Frequency contraption to vigorously massage one side of my face in an effort to stimulate more collagen production. All I had to do was lay there and enjoy the warm sensation, which was so relaxing that I nearly conked out a few times.

After about twenty minutes, the digital tool revealed that my collagen number had gone up to where Camille wanted it. That’s when she brought over a mirror so I could see the difference between the two sides of my face. I looked lopsided, which was thrilling. Once she completed the other side, she applied an oxygen treatment topped off with a sheet mask and gave me a killer head massage.

The Verdict: You’ll have to watch the video to see the results up close, but here’s a hint: my camera roll is filled with makeup free selfies that I took in the Uber on my way home from my appointment.

What are your skincare secrets? Sound off in the comments below.