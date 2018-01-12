Sofia Vergara, 45, Shows Off Her Bikini Bod in a Leopard Print Two-Piece

The sun is out and so is Sofia Vergara‘s beach body!

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Modern Family star shared a photo of herself to Instagram that showed her smiling while casually posing in a two-piece leopard print and black bikini and printed sheer coverup.

She and husband Joe Manganiello are currently on a tropical getaway, where they’ve been hanging with family and friends, dining on delicious food and posting tons of jealousy-inducing photos and videos to Instagram since before the New Year.

“The 🌞 is out!” Vergara wrote in the post’s caption, her look accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Vergara has been confident about her body image in the past, even bearing all on the September cover of Women’s Heath for the magazine’s annual Naked Issue.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine,” she said in the piece.

“It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” Vergara added, explaining that she doesn’t try to make her body something its not. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”

And the Modern Family star — who has her own subscription-based underwear company, Eby focuses on trying to age gracefully, which she says is all about accepting body changes.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” Vergara explained. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she added. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ then I’m like, ‘S—! What do I do with these?”