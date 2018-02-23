Sofia Richie, 19, Is Launching a Streetwear Line: 'I've Been Talking About it for Years'

Sofia Richie may only be 19, but she’s already decided to take a step away from her blossoming modeling career to pursue another passion: designing!

The star, who’s covered Billboard, walked in Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 4 show and starred in a Michael Kors campaign, opened up about her latest fashion endeavor at last night’s Issey Miyake fragrance launch party in L.A., which she attended without her 34-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick by her side.

“I started modeling just because I wanted to study designers, and then I started doing well and making money so I just continued doing it,” Richie told PEOPLE last night. “But my ultimate goal has always been to take in everything that I’ve learned from the designers and [design] myself with my line one day.”

Christian Vierig/Getty

While most of the details about Richie’s clothing line are under wraps, the star did reveal she’s pulling inspiration from her everyday street style when designing the pieces in the collection.

“I’m actually working on it right now. It’s a fashion line. It’s going to be exclusively mine, and it’s going to be streetwear. My style,” Richie said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She added, “I’ve been talking about it for years, and we’re finally working on it. It’s really exciting.”



BackGrid

RELATED PHOTOS: NYFW 2018: All the Must-See Celebrity Photos

Richie has made headlines the past few months for her relationship with Disick (who shares three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with Kourtney Kardashian); they’re so serious that he just got to name her new puppy. However, Kardashian isn’t pleased with the couple’s 15-year age difference, despite dating Younes Bendjima, who’s 14 years younger than herself.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

But meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been more supportive of Richie’s relationship with Disick. “Whatever makes him happy — I don’t judge, I don’t care,” she said. “I think it’s a good thing. I just hope that he’s making good choices and having fun and that nothing is getting crazy. … I mean, it’s not like we can keep tabs on him forever. He’s got to live his life. Kourtney’s moved on, Scott’s eventually going to move on. If it ends up turning into something, great.”

— with reporting by Mariah Haas