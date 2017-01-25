Sofia Richie Learned the Ultimate Beauty Secret from Her Dad Lionel Richie

Coming from a famous family (her dad’s music legend Lionel Richie and her sister is designer Nicole Richie), Sofia Richie was born to be star (with great fashion sense). But surprisingly enough, the 18-year-old rising model learned her biggest piece of beauty wisdom not from her big sis, but from her dad.

“I actually picked up [a beauty secret] from my dad. Coconut oil on my face and on my arms,” the star told The Coveteur. And Sofia even revealed a secret about her dad’s obsession with taking care of his skin.

“He has insane hygiene,” she laughs. “Probably more than most girls honestly!”

RELATED PHOTOS: 9 Star Secrets To Getting the Perfect Red Carpet Look

Besides coconut oil, Sofia’s must-have beauty products are eyebrow gel, rose oil and a Giorgio Armani primer. “It makes your skin matte, so I use that every day,” she said.

When it comes to her own personal style, Sofia doesn’t raid her designer sister’s closet (“We have completely different styles,” Nicole told us), but instead, gets inspired by other celebs, like Rihanna and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“Mary-Kate and Ashley are just so chic and comfy,” she said. “I love it. And Rihanna is such a badass.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATE! Celebs’ Beauty Routines: The Products They Really Use

When the star isn’t modeling for campaigns and stealing the show on the red carpet, she prefers to keep her look simple. “I have Jacquie Aiche cross earrings that I usually wear every day,” Sofia said. “Nike leggings are so comfortable and I wear them around my house. I have about a hundred pairs! And my Adidas tracksuits are very comfortable.”

And she’s all about staying comfy in pair of high-waisted jeans (her favorite denim style). “If you’re wearing high-waisted I love a crop top and a long jacket,” Sofia said. But if she goes with “old school Levi’s” instead, she pairs them with an oversized hoodie. “It just depends on the day, weather and my comfort level!”

What do you think about Sofia’s style and beauty philosophies? Share your thoughts below!