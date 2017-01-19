Want Your Sales with a Side of Social Justice? These Fashion Brands Have Got You Covered

No matter your personal politics, we can all agree it feels good to give back. And right now, it seems more pressing than ever that we all support the causes we most fervently believe in. While yelling at anyone who disagrees with you on Facebook and Twitter is certainly one way of doing that, it’s not quite as impactful as actually breaking out your checkbook and forking over a few dollars to a shortlist of your favorite organizations. And thanks to a handful of fashion designers, giving back to those do-gooder groups just got a whole lot easier (and chicer).

Everlane has always been a particularly socially conscious brand, beginning with their “radical transparency” company motto that ensures you’re getting the highest quality product for the lowest possible price. But this time around they’re taking things one step further, launching a collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with “100% Human.” For every sale they make of one of the 4,000 tees and sweaters that they’ve silk-screened with this special message the company will donate $5 to the ACLU because, as the brand puts it, “It’s meant as a simple reminder that no matter how many things seem to divide us, one thing will always unite us––we’re all 100% Human.”

Hang in there! #happyhumpday #theperfectstripeshirt #neverenoughstripes #stripeobsessed 💈🍿🎪💯 A photo posted by KULESTRIPES (@kulestripes) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

In honor of the Women’s March this weekend, taking place on January 21 both in DC and in 600 cities across the globe, KULE, i.e. the purveyors of all the striped shirts of your dreams, will be donating 50% of their sales beginning Thursday and going through Monday to Planned Parenthood.

WE'RE STRONGER TOGETHER. Tees available exclusively at our store at @thegrovela. 20% of proceeds for the rest of the month will be donated to @baby2baby. @womensmarch #womensmarch #strongertogether #womensupportingwomen A photo posted by ELIZABETH AND JAMES (@elizandjames) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The brand founded by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth & James, was also inspired by the feminist movement transpiring this weekend, introducing the “Stronger Together” tee available exclusively at the brand’s retail store in Los Angeles. A portion of all of the sales for this top will be donated to the non-profit Baby2Baby, which provides low-income children ages zero through 12 with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

And another brand known for their striped garments is also jumping into this charitable mix.

We have always encouraged women to be themselves and walk their own path. Here´s a portrayal of a strong Marimekko woman by two Finnish female influencers, photojournalist @meerikoutaniemi and artist @vesalaofficial. Explore the story at marimekko.com. #Marimekko #Tasaraita A photo posted by Marimekko (@marimekkodesignhouse) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Marimekko just announced a partnership with Equality Now, which means that the brand will be donating $10 for each of the Tasaraita print garments they sell, to the women’s right organization. This is a particularly symbolic purchase as, since its debut in 1968, this particular unisex design whose name “Tasaraita” actually means “equal stripe” in Finnish, has been known for it’s evenly spaced horizontal stripes that are meant to represent gender and age equality.

Will you be buying any of these charitable tees? Sound off below!