There’s been a lot of talk lately in the fashion industry about the influence of gender non-conforming clothing. Stars like Evan Rachel Wood and Jaden Smith are redefining conventional dressing on the red carpet. Designers are creating gender-less collections with men and women both modeling the season’s latest designs. And now there’s finally a pair of jeans that’s bending the gender norms to new heights all thanks to Saturday Night Live‘s new Levi’s parody, Woke Jeans.

In its new sketch, the show’s cast (with host Ryan Gosling) all model the sizeless, style-neutral, gender non-conforming denim made for a “generation that defies labels.”

The revolutionary pants have an exaggerated harem-style pant leg with a 180 degree full crotch zipper that comes in the undeniably neutral color, #greb.

The sketch jokes that the pants can’t offend anyone because they “have no style” and fit every body because “they fit no body.”

Gosling hosted the SNL season 43 opener episode with musical guest JAY-Z, where he reunited with La La Land costar Emma Stone during his monologue and couldn’t keep a straight face during a sketch with Kate McKinnon. He was accompanied by his wife Eva Mendes at the afterparty early Sunday morning.

If you have any doubt that Woke Jeans could ever become a reality, just take a look at SNL‘s other legendary denim sketch, Mom Jeans and all the celebs who are loving the look today.

What do you think of Woke Jeans?