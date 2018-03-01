When it comes to shopping for beauty products, there are some things that are always worth the splurge — and usually, those products fall under the skincare category. But sifting through Sephora’s best-sellers list to find the right product for you isn’t always easy. So we’ve rounded up 5 products that are definitely worth spending your cash on, according to their cult followings, best-selling statuses and the personal opinions of our beauty editors. Because sometimes, all it takes to perfect your skin is the right pillowcase, primer or cleansing brush.

Tatcha Primer (above)

Once in a while, a product comes around that you simply need. And Tatcha’s new primer is one of them. Inspired the age-old skin preparation ritual of Geishas, this solid-to-cream primer uses silk fibers to coat your skin to create a totally smooth canvas.

Buy It! Tatcha Silk Canvas Protective Primer, $52; sephora.com

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Beauty Product Launches of 2018

Drunk Elephant Oil

Courtesy Sephora

This lightweight, cult-loved oil provides maximum hydration without clogging pores.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil, $72; sephora.com

Kiehl’s Overnight Serum

Wake up with smooth skin, thanks to this fan-favorite nighttime serum.

Buy It! Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $47; sephora.com

Clarisonic Brush

Even with the perfect regimen, a glowing complexion is nearly impossible without a thorough cleanse at night. Scrub away makeup with this trusted oscillating brush, which removes dirt and oil in seconds.

Buy It! Clarisonic Mia 2, $169; sephora.com

Slip Pillow Case

The fabric of your pillow case is key for maintaining smooth skin — just ask your dermatologist. Swap out your cotton pillow case for a silk version, which has a slippery surface to allow your skin to breathe without absorbing your skincare products the way cottons can. Not to mention it’s great for preventing bedhead, making it a total win win.

Buy It! Slip Silk Pillowcase, $79; sephora.com