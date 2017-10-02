Now's Your (Very Rare) Chance to Get SK-II Products on Sale: Here's What We're Buying

When it comes time to re-stocking your skincare products, there’s always a bright future ahead — as far as your complexion is concerned. But there’s a dark side as well: the price. That’s why, when it comes to shopping for prestige beauty brands, we tend to wait for rare online sales in order to pounce. And today is one of those sale days, as SK-II skincare products are 25% off on Spring.

With a cult following and Cate Blanchett as the spokesperson, there’s no doubt that SK-II products work wonders on skin. Here, exactly what we’re buying during Spring’s one-day sale on the brand.

SK-II Face Mask (above)

Look at any celebrity face mask selfie, and chances are it’s SK-II’s star-approved face mask. And while yes, $17 might seem to be a high price for a face mask, scoring it for $12.75 doesn’t feel quite as bad.

Buy It! SK-II Facial Mask, $12.75 (usually $17); shopspring.com

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Legend has it, SK-II discovered Pitera, the magical ingredient in it’s essence, an ingredient found in sake, when sake makers’ hands were virtually ageless though years of working with the ingredient. Of course, they bottled it — so you can swipe it’s Benjamin Button-like properties on your face.

Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $74.25 (originally $90); shopspring.com

SK-II Facial Treatment Oil

And if a dewy glow is your desired look (who doesn’t go for that?), they’ve also mixed the magical ingredient into an oil-based formula, so you can get the best of both worlds.

Buy It! Sk-II Facial Treatment Oil, $112.50 (originally $150); shopspring.com

What are you buying? Sound off in the comments below.