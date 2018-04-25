SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collaboration with GILT Is Finally Here!

Actress, fashion designer and style icon Sarah Jessica Parker has already won the hearts of brides everywhere with her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe line. Her collection of wedding-ready shoes has made its way down the aisle on the feet of non-traditional brides since its inception in 2014. But when news broke that she’d be designing a collection of bridal ready-to-wear, brides and fashionistas alike couldn’t contain their excitement (us included!).

Finally, the highly-anticipated launch of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal has arrived and is available exclusively at Gilt. The 10-piece collection is designed for the modern, non-traditional bride and is comprised of classic dresses and gowns as well as unique pieces such as a bodysuit, full skirts and a jumpsuit. Ranging in price from $295 to $2,395 and sizes from extra small to large and zero to 14, the collection was designed to take a woman from her bridal shower to her wedding reception. Full of cashmere, crepe, delicate bows, lace, embroidery and beading, the collection is nothing short of fabulous and an absolute perfect fit for the ultimate modern bride.

“I think there’s a lot about these that are conventional silhouettes. I’ve got no business designing wedding dresses, I think that would be fraudulent, and diminishing the people who have been doing it for a really long time. That’s serious business. People work years and years and years to build those businesses, and really have to understand draping, foundations. That’s a massive undertaking. I’m not a designer and I don’t have those skills, but I have ideas and dreams. I knew I wanted something that felt modern and felt [like] there was life in it beyond that day,” said Parker in a WWD interview.

In addition to the exciting new bridal collection, Gilt will be offering 15 exclusive styles from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe line ranging in price from $350 to $485.

So, if you’re in the market for a unique and modern wedding gown, a gorgeous pair of new shoes, or simply need a fabulous new outfit for an upcoming spring wedding, we suggest scrolling down to shop a few of our favorite pieces from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal collection (and more) available exclusively at Gilt.com!

