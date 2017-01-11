Sistine Stallone Strips Down for Love After Miss Golden Globe Debut

Sistine Stallone has had two major moments in black this week: one in a sheer, long-sleeve gown as Miss Golden Globes on Sunday – and now one in quite a bit less as the latest edition to the Love advent calendar.

The 18-year-old daughter of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin is the latest of Love magazine’s lingerie-clad advent calendar girls (albeit a post-holiday addition), posing and strutting in black, lacy unmentionables for a new video.

Like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian West before her, Stallone dares to bare in a psychedelic clip, this time set to The Runaways’ 1976 rock anthem, “Cherry Bomb.”

Stallone shows off her body in briefs and a bralette with matching mesh gloves (and, momentarily, a moto jacket) while dancing around a concrete rooftop to pointed lyrics like, “Hello, daddy. Hello, mom. I’m your cherry bomb!”

The video was directed by Doug Inglish, who helmed some of the other Love advent 2016 offerings, like one featuring Suki Waterhouse and another with Jasmine Sanders.

The teenager is a budding model, and has already been tapped for some high fashion duties.

In December, Stallone walked in Chanel’s annual Métiers d’Art show, certifying her title as one of Vogue’s fresh faces to watch.