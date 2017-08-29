Simone Biles and her boyfriend, fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin, have only officially been dating for nine days, but the couple already seems super comfortable with each other. Case in point: Ervin allowed Biles to straighten his hair live on Instagram.

This weekend, the Olympic gold medalist started by filming a close-up of her boyfriend’s natural curly hair saying, “I’m gonna straighten his curls!”

Biles, who typically styles her own hair super straight, started by brushing out his hair, creating an afro and running her fingers through it. “See how I brushed it out?” she told her fans on her Instagram story.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Then, she took her straightener to Ervin’s mane.

The final result? Let’s just say it looks like Biles’ beau will probably be sticking to his natural hair texture from now on. The couple showed off his semi-straightened hair, which looked more like a giant fluff-ball than Simone’s own pin-straight ‘do.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Makeup and Skincare Products Every Star Seems to Swear By, Starting As Low As $3.74

“Oh my gosh ahaha,” Biles captioned her video of Ervin’s big hair reveal. “We made it,” he said to the camera as Biles giggled and ran her hand over his hair. “Check out the flow now. Yeah, that’s nice.”

The new couple’s relationship looks like it’s starting off strong. The 20-year-old Olympian debuted their relationship with a romantic photo of the couple gazing into each others eyes with the caption, “Always smiling with you” on August 21st.

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Biles also took Ervin, 23, as her date at her induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, where the pair looked happy as can be. And Ervin, being the great boyfriend he is, oozed with pride over his girlfriend’s accomplishment.

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself,” Ervin wrote on Instagram. “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Do you think Simone and her new boyfriend Stacey make a cute couple? Tell us in the comments below.