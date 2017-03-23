Sia Ditches Her Wig, Unveils Her Fresh Face (It’s Your Cheap Thrill of the Day)

Do you remember what Sia looks like without her signature blonde, blunt-banged wig? Neither did we — until she appeared at LAX this week without it.

The 41-year-old star has gone to many extremes to hide her face, from performing on every major stage and in music videos with her entire face covered, or simply hiding her forehead with her bright blonde bangs. But this week, the star showed off her most surprising look of all: a fresh, glowing face with just a little lipstick. Dressed in a tan sweater, joggers and white sneakers, Sia arrived at LAX sporting her own center-parted blonde strands, which she paired with nothing but glistening skin.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

From Coinage: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

But the question remains: what’s with the disguise? The singer and songwriter told James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke session last year that she wears her hair pieces to fill a void in the music industry.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” Sia tells Corden. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

How do you think she looks without her wig? Sound off below!