Sia Asks Kanye West to Make His Yeezy Collection Fur-Free

No matter your feelings about Kanye West or his particular acumen as a clothing designer, it must be admitted that Yeezy is always one of the biggest spectacles of New York Fashion Week. Thanks to the unwavering support of one of the most famous families in the world, a presentation that is always shrouded in mystery up until the very last moment, and a creative director known for his egomaniacal genius and temperamental flights of fancy, the fledgling Adidas brand has all the hallmarks of greatness. Well, that is except for Kanye’s decision to feature extravagant fur coats, at least according to Sia.

The super private musician tweeted on Wednesday night, “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion -it’s so sad,” linking out to a very disturbing video titled “Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death.” Animal advocacy group PETA also promptly responded to Sia’s tweet, reiterating her sentiment and posting another graphic video clip of their own.

Of course, all of this is in response to the images from West’s Yeezy Season 5 show on Wednesday which featured one fur coat, one coat with a fur collar, and two shearling jackets. However, it seems the rapper slash designer may have already been very much on board with Sia’s animal rights message, as according to the review of the show on Vogue.com, the ankle-length fur coat worn by groundbreaking, hijab-wearing model Halima Aden was in fact faux.

This isn’t the first time Sia has spoken out on behalf of her anti-fur beliefs either. Back in June, Kanye’s musical collaborator also tweeted the same troubling video at Kim Kardashian after seeing her and her daughter North both wearing fur coats, writing, “I think you’re lovely. Would you consider going fur free? This is what animals go through for it.” And of course, recently, she became embroiled in a mini feud with Azealia Banks after the rapper posted a video which appears to feature the blood and feathers of chickens she’d sacrificed. After Sia called the whole thing “the wackest s*** I’ve ever heard,” the rapper clapped back with a very pointed response.

Thankfully, at least, it seems like Kanye will be a little more receptive than Banks to this particular anti-fur conversation.

