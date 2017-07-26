SI Swimsuit Makes a Splash at Miami Swim Week with Swimwear Line for Every Woman

Miami Swim Week is always one of the hottest weeks of the year. With 90 degree weather and the hottest bikinis on the market, you’d be pressed to find somewhere steamier in the summer.

But this year’s swimsuit mecca was extra special thanks to the debut of SI Swimsuit’s first-ever swimwear line. Walking the runway in a variety of sexy, athletic and functional pieces, the Top 15 ladies of the inaugural #SISwimSearch open casting call showcased just how versatile this line will be. Special guests, SI Swimsuit models Samantha Hoopes and Hailey Clauson opened and closed the show respectively in some of the line’s hottest suits.

Available in sizes 2-20, the line features seductive one-pieces, retro high-cut bikini briefs and teeny tiny triangle top that leave little to the imagination.

Gone are the days of curvy women resorting to swim skirts and motherly floral-print one-pieces. SI’s body-positive swimwear line ensures that women of all shapes and sizes will feel sexy as they hit the beach in style next summer. SI’s swim and activewear line will drop in early 2018 at a price point of $40-$160 per suit.

“We very specifically designed a line that would appeal to diverse group of women,” said SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. “The priority was fit, fashion and size inclusivity. Within the line, the options range from more modest and demure to full on flaunt, and every suit is available in size 2-20. Our goal is to provide sexy, functional options that make you feel great!”

Can’t wait to get your hands on one of these suits? See every look from SI’s debut swimwear line right here!

This article originally appeared on Si.com