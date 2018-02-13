First-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac isn’t here for the haters.

The 24-year-old model posted a series of tweets responding to self-proclaimed conservative reporter Britt McHenry, who contributes to The Federalist and Fox News, after the journalist shamed SI Swim models in a tweet for posing nude.

“Why does a woman have to pose nude to feel ’empowered’? Isn’t it more empowering to keep your clothes on, go into an office or classroom like everyone else and excel? #SISwimSuit desperately wanting to compete with IG models with gimmicks,” McHenry tweeted.

She continued, “For men to respect women more, maybe women shouldn’t take all their clothes off in the guise of pushing #metoo.”

“And that goes for men too. I’m not going to take a man more seriously because he strips down and writes words on himself. He might be great to look at, and that’s fine, but come on now…it’s not activism,” McHenry said.

And that goes for men too. I’m not going to take a man more seriously because he strips down and writes words on himself. He might be great to look at, and that’s fine, but come on now…it’s not activism. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 13, 2018

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic; Al Messerschmidt/AP

It didn’t take long for Spiranac (above left) to slam McHenry’s (above right) remarks, which she retweeted on her own account.

“Different women feel empowered in different ways and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do. It’s more about the person you are and not the clothes you decide or not decide to wear. My body, my choice,” the model tweeted.

Different women feel empowered in different ways and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do. It’s more about the person you are and not the clothes you decide or not decide to wear. My body, my choice. https://t.co/CwGlgJX51z — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 13, 2018

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She continued her thoughts in another tweet saying, “I’ve been around a lot of mean girls and I’ll tell you I’ve never been more welcomed and accepted before than I have by the SI models and team. They are rays of sunshine and some of the most beautiful women, inside and out, I’ve ever met.”

RELATED: Danielle Herrington Is the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

McHenry replied to the first-time SI Swim model and said, “I agree it’s your body to do what you want. But posing nude is a way to ascertain empowerment through vanity. I don’t think, and this goes for both genders, it’s the best way to receive reciprocal respect or empowerment. Just my opinion though.”

I agree it’s your body to do what you want. But posing nude is a way to ascertain empowerment through vanity. I don’t think, and this goes for both genders, it’s the best way to receive reciprocal respect or empowerment. Just my opinion though. https://t.co/v5f4AODzkl — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 13, 2018

She then accused Spiranac of being attention-seeking after the model replied to her with a nude photo of herself from this year’s SI Swimsuit shoot.

“Ok, but you’ve literally cried at press conferences about how you’re not taken seriously in golf. Anyone can pose naked, and yet this is your response to a civil discussion. You’re both beautiful…and attention-seeking,” McHenry said.

Ok, but you’ve literally cried at press conferences about how you’re not taken seriously in golf. Anyone can pose naked, and yet this is your response to a civil discussion. You’re both beautiful…and attention-seeking. https://t.co/QWoU37O4XE — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 13, 2018

This year Sports Illustrated‘s iconic Swimsuit issue is using its platform to empower women.

Aly Raisman, who delivered powerful testimony in court about the abuse she and her fellow athletes endured at the hand of Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar last month, is featured in the magazine’s new franchise, “In Her Own Words.

Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast posed completely nude for the shoot with only the phrases “trust yourself,” “live for you,” and “abuse is never okay” written in black marker across her arm, leg and torso.

“I would like to remind everyone that being a survivor is nothing to be ashamed of, and going through a hard time does not define you,” Raisman told SI Swim.

“I hope that we can one day get to a point where everyone realizes that women do not have to be modest to be respected. We are free to draw confidence and happiness in our own way, and it is never for someone else to choose for us or to even judge us for that matter.”