Steal Her NYFW Style! Get a Celeb's Full Outfit for Less Than the Cost of One of Her Pieces
Stars pull out all the style stops for their Fashion Week looks, but they tend to come with a hefty price tag. We found a full outfit that’ll run you less than Bella Hadid’s heels or Rosie Hunginton-Whiteley’s belt
Bella Hadid at the Alexander Wang Runway Show
Bella Hadid took a break from strutting the runway to sit front row at Alexander Wang's Fall/Winter 2018 show. The supermodel rocked a custom black wrap mini dress, sheer thigh high tights and PVC heels by the designer (you can find similar $550 Alexander Wang heels here).
Get Her Whole Look: $174
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
PrettyLittleThing dress, $45; prettylittlething.com
Steve Madden heels, $89.95; stevemadden.com
Wolford tights, $39.20 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Olivia Culpo Out at New York Fashion Week
Model and influencer Olivia Culpo was spotted out during NYFW in a sheer lace top and leather midi skirt by Nina Ricci, Closer by WWAKE earrings and a $2,300 Salvatore Ferragamo tote.
Get Her Whole Look: $342
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
ASOS bodysuit, $28 (orig. $40); asos.com
Marc Fisher LTD boots, $174.97 (orig. $249.95); nordstrom.com
Shashi earrings, $42; shopbop.com
ASOS belt, $19; asos.com
Who What Wear skirt, $29.99; target.com
Topshop handbag, $48; nordstrom.com
Cardi B at the Christian Siriano Show
Rapper Cardi B attended the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2018 runway show in a custom pear green suit by the designer (which can start at around $1,200!) accessorized with black-and-white sunglasses and a stole by The Confetti Boutique.
Get Her Whole Look: $184
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Boohoo blazer, $15 (orig. $25) and pants, $15 (orig. $25); boohoo.com
Quay sunglasses, $60; shopbop.com
Steve Madden heels, $79.95; stevemadden.com
My Accessories faux fur stole, $14 (orig. $32); asos.com
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Brandon Maxwell Show
Huntington-Whiteley attended the Brandon Maxwell runway show in a head-to-toe white ensemble accessorized with a light blue satchel and $595 belt from the designer's spring 2018 collection.
Get Her Whole Look: $507
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
H&M sweater, $34.99; hm.com
Rebecca Minkoff satchel, $325; nordstrom.com
H&M belt, $6.99; hm.com
H&M pants, $39.99; hm.com
Vince Camuto heels, $99.95; nordstrom.com
Lucy Hale Out and About at New York Fashion Week
The actress opted for an ultra-feminine look while out during NYFW, featuring a $549 FRAME dress and white Via Spiga booties.
Get Her Whole Look: $381
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Topshop coat, $110; nordstrom.com
Forever 21 handbag, $22.90; forever21.com
& Other Stories dress, $145; stories.com
ASOS booties, $103; asos.com
