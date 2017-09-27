Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: Calvin Klein Underwear

When was the last time you upgraded your underwear drawer? It’s time to clean it out and start restocking with pieces you’ll be thrilled to have. And while that certainly does include some lacy little things, occasionally you also need something that’s just comfy. A favorite of ours? Calvin Klein Underwear’s logo panties. They’re soft, breathable and cute – and right now during Shopbop’s amazingly awesome sale, you can score 3 pairs for under $20! There’s no better time to stock up on your basics than with these super cute sets. There are three different styles to choose from – including thongs, panties and boy shorts – so no matter what you prefer, you can be comfortable and cute. Plus, each set of three comes with a pretty lilac, rose and classic white pair. Just enter the code “EOTS17” at checkout to receive 20 percent off your purchase. Hurry and get shopping before the offer ends on September 29th!

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Carousel Thong 3 Pack, $18.48 (orig. on sale for $23.10)

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Carousel Bikini Briefs 3 Pack, $18.48 (orig. on sale for $23.10)

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Pure Seamless Boy Shorts 3 Pack, $18.48 (orig. on sale for $23.10)