Keds and Kate Spade Launch Dreamy Line of Wedding Sneakers

Triple Decker Pearls
Just because you’re wearing sneakers, doesn’t mean you have to lose the height you get from donning a pair of heels. These one-inch platform slip-on sneakers are embellished with shiny pearls.

To buy: $120; keds.com.

Triple Decker Crystals
If your wedding theme is all about the bling, you’ll want to slip on these crystal-encrusted sneakers to match your jewelry. It’s the perfect shoe to show off your dance moves if you’re changing into a shorter dress for the reception or the after party—just think about how the jewels will shine when you’re on the dance floor.

To buy: $120; keds.com.

Champion Glitter
It’s your wedding day so don’t be afraid to stand out. You’ll be sure to make a big impression with these super-sparkly glitter sneakers. These come with two pairs of laces—wear the satin ribbon ones during the big day and the cotton ones for everyday errands.

To buy: $85; keds.com.

Triple Decker Flowers
Talk about flower power. These platform sneakers have sparkly flower embellishments that might just rival your bouquet. After the wedding, you can pair these with a sundress or your favorite pair of jeans on the weekends.

To buy: $120; keds.com.

Champion Polka Dots
You can’t go wrong with classic polka dots. The subtle, sparkly accents from the polka dots to the gold aglets (shoelace tips) make what looks like an ordinary sneaker more special for the occasion.

To buy: $80; keds.com.

