If You Like Selena Gomez's Dress and Sneaker Combo, Then You'll Love These 5 Outfits

Pulling off Selena Gomez’s go-to outfit combo is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Selena Gomez's Go-To Outfit Combo

If there's one thing that Selena Gomez has taught us about style it's that when you find a look that works for you - stick to it. The singer has been seen rocking a simple outfit combination that we just can't help but want to copy immediately. Her love for retro-Parisian style dresses from brands such as Rouje, Reformation and Bec & Bridge are flirty, chic and easy going - especially when paired with sneakers and a trendy round crossbody. We love this look so much that we've gone ahead and put together 5 cute combos because the heart wants what it wants. Scroll through to shop them now!

2 of 6

 

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

& Other Stories Frill Wrap Dress, $85; stories.com

Mansur Gavriel Leather Circle Crossbody Bag, $795; neimanmarcus.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers With Large Logo, $78; asos.com

3 of 6

 

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Free People Lost in You Midi Dress, $128; nordstrom.com

Ellen & James Medium Round Bag, $99; revolve.com

Everlane The Leather Street Shoe, $145; everlane.com

4 of 6

 

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Re:named Ruffle Wrap Dress, $62; shopbop.com

Clare V. Alistair Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $345; net-a-porter.com

Adidas Originals I-5923 Running Sneaker, $130; urbanoutfitters.com

5 of 6

 

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Topshop Floral Print Wrap Dress, $95; topshop.com

Chloe Pixie Mini Leather and Suede Cross-Body Bag, $990; matchesfashion.com

Adidas Originals Iniki Runner CLS, $90; zappos.com

6 of 6

 

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

L'Academie The Luna Mini, $148; revolve.com

KANAAS Akumal Woven Circle Cross Body Bag, $69; shopbop.com

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Sneaker, $100; nordstrom.com

