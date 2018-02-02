If You Like Selena Gomez's Dress and Sneaker Combo, Then You'll Love These 5 Outfits

Selena Gomez's Go-To Outfit Combo

If there's one thing that Selena Gomez has taught us about style it's that when you find a look that works for you - stick to it. The singer has been seen rocking a simple outfit combination that we just can't help but want to copy immediately. Her love for retro-Parisian style dresses from brands such as Rouje, Reformation and Bec & Bridge are flirty, chic and easy going - especially when paired with sneakers and a trendy round crossbody. We love this look so much that we've gone ahead and put together 5 cute combos because the heart wants what it wants. Scroll through to shop them now!