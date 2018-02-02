Style
If You Like Selena Gomez's Dress and Sneaker Combo, Then You'll Love These 5 Outfits
Pulling off Selena Gomez’s go-to outfit combo is as easy as 1, 2, 3!
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Selena Gomez's Go-To Outfit Combo
If there's one thing that Selena Gomez has taught us about style it's that when you find a look that works for you - stick to it. The singer has been seen rocking a simple outfit combination that we just can't help but want to copy immediately. Her love for retro-Parisian style dresses from brands such as Rouje, Reformation and Bec & Bridge are flirty, chic and easy going - especially when paired with sneakers and a trendy round crossbody. We love this look so much that we've gone ahead and put together 5 cute combos because the heart wants what it wants. Scroll through to shop them now!
2 of 6
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
& Other Stories Frill Wrap Dress, $85; stories.com
Mansur Gavriel Leather Circle Crossbody Bag, $795; neimanmarcus.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers With Large Logo, $78; asos.com
3 of 6
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Free People Lost in You Midi Dress, $128; nordstrom.com
Ellen & James Medium Round Bag, $99; revolve.com
Everlane The Leather Street Shoe, $145; everlane.com
4 of 6
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Re:named Ruffle Wrap Dress, $62; shopbop.com
Clare V. Alistair Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $345; net-a-porter.com
Adidas Originals I-5923 Running Sneaker, $130; urbanoutfitters.com
5 of 6
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Topshop Floral Print Wrap Dress, $95; topshop.com
Chloe Pixie Mini Leather and Suede Cross-Body Bag, $990; matchesfashion.com
Adidas Originals Iniki Runner CLS, $90; zappos.com
6 of 6
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
L'Academie The Luna Mini, $148; revolve.com
KANAAS Akumal Woven Circle Cross Body Bag, $69; shopbop.com
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Sneaker, $100; nordstrom.com
See Also
More
More
Vera Wang Reflects on Over 20 Years of Designing Olympic Figure Skating Costumes
The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy
5 Gorgeous Boots That Are Up to 50 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now
Kaia Gerber Calls Out Mom Cindy Crawford for Posing with an Underwear-Clad Male Model: 'Where's Dad?'
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Denies Model's Claims That He 'Date Raped' Her