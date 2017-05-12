H&M is celebrating Mother’s Day in a big way!

From now through Saturday, May 13, the fast fashion retailer is offering up to 50 percent off pieces for women, men, kids and the home. So, whether you’re looking for something to wear to celebrate being a mom, shopping for a last minute Mother’s Day gift or looking for something for the entire family to wear to celebrate a special mom in your life, they’ve got tons of options for you. And if the mom you’re celebrating is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom — or if that’s you! — there are tons of pieces that will make her feel even cooler, like bomber jackets, off-the-shoulder tops, rompers and denim skirts. Scroll down to see some of the styles you should scoop up right now.

This ruffled floral maxi dress combines some of this spring’s biggest trends in one look.

Buy It! Long Chiffon Dress, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); hm.com

Frayed denim is cool, but frayed white denim is cooler.

Buy It! Denim Jacket, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); hm.com

Show some skin in this off-the-shoulder top.

Buy It! Open-Shoulder Top, $14.99 (orig. 24.99); hm.com

We’re seeing stars in the best way possible with these jeans.

Buy It! Loose Regular Jeans, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); hm.com

Put this black-and-white bell sleeve dress on heavy rotation in your spring wardrobe, stat!

Buy It! Flounced Dress, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); hm.com

