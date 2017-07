Get Ahead of the Trend

If you’re in the market for some new shoes, get a pair in red. This bold and bright hue is the must-have hue for fall, but the good news is, this color is chic all year-round, as proven by Gigi Hadid and Rowan Blanchard. Wear them now with a cute summer shift and then style them with denim and a cool button-down or sweater come fall. Scroll through to see 14 cute styles that will not only have you looking trendy, but like a true trendsetter.