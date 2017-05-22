ASOS is getting ready for summer with an epic sale: For a limited time only, you can score up to 60 percent off some of the retailer’s hottest pieces. With 995 items to choose from, the selection includes something for everyone no matter your vibe or size, including dresses, sandals, sunglasses, swimsuits and more. They’ve also got amazing options for petite and plus sizes — scroll down to check out some of our favorites.

FLORAL ROMPER

This floral embroidered romper is perfect for a summer night out with the girls. Just add some heels and you’re good to go!

Buy It! Club L Flute Arm Wrap Front Floral Trim Romper, $38 (orig. $73); asos.com

COOL MULES

Slides are the shoe of the season. This black bow style is totally chic and can be worn with just about anything.

Buy It! Park Lane Wide Fit Bow Flat Sandal, $42 (orig $89); asos.com

TROPICAL DRESS

Nothing says summer more than a fun and colorful tropical print. Try it out with a cold-shoulder dress like this one — it’s super cute for day or night.

Buy It! NVME Plus Bardot Dress With Frill, $29.50 (orig. $64); asos.com

RUFFLE BIKINI

Ruffles are everywhere this season and swimsuits are no exception. This super cute bikini is the perfect combination of pretty, girly and flirty.

Buy It! Playful Promises Floral Double Ruffle Bikini Top, $21.50 (orig. $52) and Playful Promises Floral Ruffle Bikini Bottoms, $17 (orig. $49); asos.com

FLORAL ROMPER

This woven beach bag is big enough to fit everything you need for a day in the sun – and the tassels are a fun pop of color!

Buy It! Chateau Woven Stripe Beach Bag, $38 (orig. $91); asos.com

A MATCHING SET

A crop top and matching skirt set is the ultimate summer ensemble. It’s perfect for traveling: Not only can you can wear them together for a cute beachy look, but you can also wear them as separates.

Buy It! Anmol Printed Beach Coord, $35.50 (orig. $101); asos.com

What summer sale styles are you scoring? Comment below and let us know!