Rent the Runway

If you're tired of buying expensive dresses only to be worn once and then left to die in the back of your closet, Rent the Runway is here for you. You can rent any style from their selection of over 250,000 designer gowns, cocktail dresses, accessories and more for only a fraction of the actual price tag. When you're done, just drop them off at UPS because returns and dry cleaning are free. Free, available for iOS.