10 Fashion Apps That Take The Stress Out of Online Shopping
Shopping is so much easier when you tap these apps
The Top 10 Shopping Apps for Stress-Free Shopping
Shopping can be stressful, but now that smartphones are basically attached to your body, retailers are developing ways to make your purchases faster and easier. With the tap of your finger, you can rent or buy items, and even sell 'em, too. Keep scrolling to find out which apps you should download right now.
Amazon Prime
If you need something — anything! — in a hurry, this is the ultimate app. Plus, it offers two-day shipping at the tip of your fingers. Free for iOS and Android.
Zara
The selection of lustworthy styles at Zara can usually only be described as nothing short of overwhelming, which is where this app comes in handy. Not only can you shop through the app, you can even scan the barcode of an item when you're shoping in a store in case you can't find your size and buy it instantly. Free, available for iOS and Android.
ISO Style's Instagram
ISO Style is a flash-sale Instagram-boutique that is changing the online shopping game. New contemporary fashion styles are posted to the @shopISOstyle account every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. To shop, followers just have to comment "Want It" in the comments section and the ISO Style team then connects with you to secure sizing and shipping details. Payments are made directly through Venmo or PayPal. Available on Instagram @shopISOstyle.
ASOS
If you're looking for trendy, affordable fashion and an endless amount of options, ASOS is the place to go. And, for $19, you can sign up for Premier Shipping and receive unlimited 2-day shipping for the year. Free, available for iOS and Android.
Shopstyle
If you're dying for anything, Shopstyle will find it for you. By connecting with thousands of online retailers and brands, Shopstyle narrows down the styles that match what you're in search of and allows you to simply click a link to shop it directly. You can also set up alerts for when items go on sale or shop curated trend stories for some serious outfit inspo. Free, available for iOS and Android.
Revolve:
We love Revolve for so many reasons and its app is definitely one of them. With a growing list of contemporary, high-end and emerging designer labels, the retailer's constantly bringing #OOTD inspo right to palm of your hand. Free, available for iOS and Android.
Poshmark
With Poshmark, you can buy or sell any new or gently used items at discounted prices. Just snap a few pictures, fill out the information and list your price to sell. Or browse and shop from the closets of other Poshmark friends. Free, available for iOS and Android.
Urban Outfitters
The Urban Outfitters app includes features like UO Rewards, which means you can earn exclusive rewards, special offers and prizes. You can even discover new music, listen to exclusive playslists and save your favorite tracks with UO Music while you shop. Free, available or iOS and Android.
Shopbop
Shopbop has one of the best online selections of must-have styles. The Shopbop app allows you to save your favorites and place your orders on the go—plus, as a subsidiary of Amazon, Amazon Prime members can use their accounts to receive free two-day shipping. Free, available for iOS and Android.
Rent the Runway
If you're tired of buying expensive dresses only to be worn once and then left to die in the back of your closet, Rent the Runway is here for you. You can rent any style from their selection of over 250,000 designer gowns, cocktail dresses, accessories and more for only a fraction of the actual price tag. When you're done, just drop them off at UPS because returns and dry cleaning are free. Free, available for iOS.