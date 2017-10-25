If you’re a fan of Sam Edelman’s on-trend and affordable shoes, you may want to head over to Shopbop — and fast! Right now, a fabulous selection of shoes from the brand are marked down, with some styles on sale for as much as 50 percent off (many are under $100!). We’re talking velvet embellished pumps that are perfect for your next date night, magenta satin sandals that will add a pop of color to any look, menswear-style mules for the office and jacquard ankle booties that will be amazing paired with your favorite fall knit, plus so much more. With so many stylish shoes to choose from, we have a feeling they won’t be sticking around for long, so scroll down to shop our seven favorites before they sell out on Shopbop.com!

Jacquard Ankle Booties

Make a serious statement in these metallic jacquard ankle booties. Show them off by pairing them with your favorite kick-flare jeans or pleated midi skirt.

Buy It! Corra Booties, $112 (orig. $160); shopbop.com

Embellished Gingham Mules

Metallic beading is a fun and sparkly addition to these quirky gingham print mules.

Buy It! Pemberly 2 Mules, $98 (orig. $140); shopbop.com

Satin Sandals

Two of the biggest fall trends — satin and pink — come together in these gorgeous ankle-tie sandals.

Buy It! Odele Sandals, $60 (orig. $120); shopbop.com

Velvet Embellished Pumps

Velvet d’Orsay pumps with embellished moons and stars are dreamy and romantic. Wear with jeans and a silk camisole or a ruffled midi dress for a magical date-night look.

Buy It! Tabby 3 d’Orsay Pumps, $98 (orig. $140); shopbop.com

Leopard-Print Pumps

Double straps, leopard print and the comfy low heel make these shoes ideal for work and play.

Buy It! Lulie Haircalf Pumps, $98 (orig. $140); shopbop.com

Tassel Mules

Try these menswear-inspired mules out with an oversize boyfriend blazer and trousers for a look that’s professional and chic.

Buy It! Parsimon Tassel Mules, $65 (orig. $130); shopbop.com

Red Suede Pumps

Red shoes are a must-have for the season. Try rocking these hot heels with a band T-shirt and distressed jeans.

Buy It! Tristan Pumps, $84 (orig. $120); shopbop.com

Which Sam Edelman styles are you scoring on sale at Shopbop? Comment below and let us know!