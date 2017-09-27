Fashion girls everywhere (our editors included) are having a hard time focusing on work right now because at this moment, Shopbop is hosting their epic Event of the Season sale and tons of designer items are being marked down. If you’ve been lusting over the pieces in your shopping cart, now’s the time to pull the trigger. From September 27th through September 29th, you can receive 20 percent off orders under $500 and 30 percent off orders of $500 or more when you use the promo code “EOTS17” at checkout! Our fashion editors have their eyes on the fabulous selection of accessories – including embroidered mules, modern hoop earrings, and pony hair camera bags. If you haven’t started shopping then you better hurry, styles are already starting to sell out – fast!

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite fall accessories before the amazing deal is gone.

Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: These mules are everything for fall. I’m absolutely obsessed with the gorgeous burgundy hue, luxe velvet and floral embroidery – three of the prettiest trends of the season. I’m stealing a styling trick from supermodel Gigi Hadid and rocking them with my favorite pair of cropped vintage denim and a cozy, matching turtleneck.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Aven Mules, $96 (orig. $120); shopbop.com

Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: I’ve been looking for the perfect everyday fall bag, but one that’s not too boring. This mini camera cross body is perfect! The brown and black color combo make it extremely versatile (I’m not one to be weird about mixing brown and black) and the pony hair and print make it standout, so it feels special.

Buy It! Derek Lam 10 Crosby Mini Spring Camera Bag, $$396 (orig. $495); shopbop.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Every fall I restock my closet with a new pair of black booties. I chose the same heel height from the same brand in the same plain shade but this year, I finally decided to change it up. I didn’t think I needed a pair of embroidered booties, but this ornate jacquard design by Sam Edelman is just as versatile as a standard black boot, they just look lightyears cooler.

Buy It! Sam Edelman “Taye” boots, $160; shopbop.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I’ve been dying to get my hands on a pair of over-the-knee boots for over a year now, but have held back on making the splurge since most styles I loved tend to be on the pricey side. But now with Shopbop’s sale I’m finally pulling the trigger and investing in this Sigerson Morrison pair.

Buy It! Sigerson Morrison Karissa Thigh High Boots, $521.25 (orig. $695); shopbop.com

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I hate all my earrings. I need new ones. These ones are cute and in my budget.

Buy It! Cloverpost “Weld” earrings, $72.75 (orig. $97); shopbop.com

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: For a person who covers trends for a living, I was embarrassingly late to the mules party. But I finally made it here and now I can’t get enough of backless slides — they just make every outfit look instantly cooler. I like the preppy vibe of this menswear-inspired loafer style, plus the navy hue feels so on-point for fall.

Buy It! Splendid Delory Mules, $86.40 (orig. $108); shopbop.com

