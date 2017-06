8 CHIC SHIRT DRESSES FOR SUMMER

If there’s one dress you need to buy this summer, it’s the shirt dress. Beloved by Emma Watson — her red style was by Rosie Assoulin — the look has everything you need in a seasonal design: It’s light, it’s airy and it’s elegant. Plus, with the right accessories, it can be professional enough for the office, casual enough for the weekends and dressy enough for evening.

You can’t go wrong with this timeless silhouette — scroll through to shop 8 of our favorites.