NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker attends AOL On's 'city.ballet' series premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on November 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for AOL)

From her perfectly highlighted hair down to her SJP shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker has been a constant source of fashion and beauty inspiration. And lucky for us the Divorce actress and shoe designer, revealed some of her secrets on Wednesday night’s after show for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And the truth is, one of her most major beauty tricks is simpler than you’d think.

Aside from her waves and a pair of glittery pumps, there’s one thing SJP is rarely seen without: eye liner smudged around her eyes in the most effortless-yet-perfect way possible. Sure, it might always look like the work of a makeup artist, but the star says it’s thanks to one go-to makeup item, the Caviar Eyeliner from Laura Mercier in Jungle. “I always have it,” she gushed about the olive green shade, which doubles as an eye shadow. “Because I don’t basically wear anything else. I don’t wear a base or anything.”

And when it comes to fashion, Parker says despite playing one of the most fashion-forward characters on TV history (Carrie Bradshaw) she doesn’t know anything about trends — and she didn’t love Bradshaw’s iconic wardrobe.

“I don’t but I don’t care. When you’re working with someone like Pat Fields, you do anything. That’s the beauty of playing a character who has absolutely no concern about what other people think about the way she chooses to present herself. It’s like total liberation. So there’s like no arrow that hurt.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.