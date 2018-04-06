There’s pretty much never been a Rihanna beauty look that we didn’t want to recreate. But since the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty, the singer has gone above and beyond when it comes to her makeup routine. And because she’ll never let us down, Thursday night’s look was no different. Riri showed up to her Fenty Beauty launch event in Milan looking like a bronzed goddess — thanks to her new Body Lava liquid shimmer, out today, and all the gilded Fenty products. So in order to score the glam look at home, we gathered every product her makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, used.

To prep Rihanna’s skin, the pro used the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer all over. She then applied the Pro Filt’r Foundation in shade 320 before contouring her face with the matte Match Stix in Mocha. Next, she added the shimmer Match Stix in Yacht Life on her cheeks, followed by the shade Rum on the high points of her face to create her amazing highlight.

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

For her gold eye shadow look, Ono applied the Mocha and Espresso Match Stix, before applying glistening Rum and Blonde shades. The pro used the same shades on her lips, creating a monochromatic look that also coordinated with her Versace outfit.

But perhaps the most luminous part of her glam was her décolleté and legs, which were coated in her new Body Lava Body Luminizer in Brown Sugar and topped off with the Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom.