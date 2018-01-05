Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy is not stopping the star from keeping up with her killer sense of style.

Kardashian, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has announced she’s officially six months pregnant, but the mom-to-be has yet to wear maternity clothes and doesn’t want to wear them anytime soon.

“At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres about feeling ill during her pregnancy. “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.” She added, “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

Instead, Kardashian’s been opting for curve-hugging clothing since she confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram two weeks ago. “My greatest dream realized,” she wrote alongside her baby bump reveal photo. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

Since the star’s yet to venture into the maternity-wear aisle, whether you’re pregnant or not you can easily recreate the stylish looks she’s been wearing. Check out where to shop some of her favorite outfits below!

Cushnie et Ochs and Galvan

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk all about the new season of her show Revenge Body, Kardashian accentuated her bump in a classy monochromatic look.

The star wore a knee-length navy dress from one of her favorite luxe labels of the moment — Cushnie et Ochs — which is available now at Saks for over $1,000 off its original price and draped a beautiful silk duster robe from Galvan that retails for $2,295.

Cushnie et Ochs and August Getty Atelier

Kardashian kept her love of Cushnie et Ochs pencil dresses alive when she appeared on Ellen, where she first revealed she wanted to stay clear of maternity clothes for as long as possible. And once again, the star kept her arms covered up in another flowing duster from August Getty Atelier. While the silk robe isn’t available for purchase, right now you can splurge on a similar white embroidered pencil dress from Cushnie et Ochs for $1,795.

House of CB

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

To ring in the New Year with her man by her side, Kardashian didn’t let her growing baby bump stop her from showing off all her curves in a sexy sheer black mesh mini dress by House of CB, which, compared to her other outfits is a bargain at $165.

She may have taken a cue from older sister Kourtney Kardashian (who’s been pregnant three times herself) about embracing her changing body. “Don’t feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body,” Kourtney previously told PeopleStyle of her maternity style mantra.

Self-Portrait

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Before she officially announced her pregnancy to the world, Kardashian went for a less-fitted, more feminine vibe when she wore this baby blue lace mini dress from Self-Portrait to Kim Kardashian’s baby shower. The best part? The exact style she wore is discounted 40 percent off right at at Nordstrom.

Juan Carlos Obando

BACKGRID

When Kardashian was about four months along, she kept her growing bump under wraps in a long velvet robe coat from the designer Juan Carlos Obando, which retails for $1,295.

Good American

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

No maternity denim for Khloè! The mom-to-be has stayed loyal to her own denim line, Good American, while pregnant and even dares to wear tight super skinny jeans (here she’s in the Good Waist Raw Edgy style) as her bump began to emerge.

Good American

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before she started embracing showing off her bump, Kardashian kept us guessing whether or not she was really pregnant when she promoted her new collection of sweats for Good American wearing this oversize sweatshirt from the brand as a dress.