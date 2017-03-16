Jane Fonda is a Hollywood icon for her acting, activism, unapologetic sense of style and of course, her exercise prowess. And if you didn’t think she could get any cooler, Fonda’s new project will exceed your expectations.

One her website, the actress is selling all types of merchandise — from T-shirts, to tote bags, to coffee mugs and clutches — and each product has one thing in common: Fonda’s 1970 mugshot from her arrest in Cleveland, Ohio, emblazoned on the front. (You can even purchase the pink-sleeved baseball shirt she’s wearing in the photo above for $29.99.)

The actress has been a strong supporter of feminist and environmental causes throughout her life, even celebrating her 79th birthday by joining the people of Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline. And in 1970 she went on a national speaking tour to raise funds and attention for the Winter Soldier Investigation (WSI), which was organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to address the atrocities committed during the war.

After her first speech in Canada, she re-entered the U.S. in Cleveland where she had her luggage seized and searched at the airport. They found her plastic envelopes of daily vitamins and arrested her for drug smuggling. “I told them what they were but they said they were getting orders from the White House — that would be the Nixon White House,” she wrote on her website. “I think they hoped this ‘scandal’ would cause the college speeches to be canceled and ruin my respectability. I was handcuffed and put in the Cleveland Jail, which is when the mug shot was taken. (I had just finished filming Klute so, yes, it was the Klute haircut).”

She was released on bond and after an investigation was conducted, the pills were, in fact, vitamins.

Nearly 47 years later, she’s using her activism tour to help another cause — and to provide our wardrobes with a dose of girl power. All the items are made in the US and all proceeds go to Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP), which educates young people with age appropriate, medically accurate sex education.

Someone who’s already a fan of her mugshot merch? Her on-screen BFF Frankie (Lily Tomlin) who carried the clutch on the red carpet — and it’s already out of stock!

