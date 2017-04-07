People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Cop J.Lo’s Blinged-Out Earrings for Less Than $25 Before They Sell Out

By

Posted on

Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Date night with A-Rod? Girls’ night out? Glam pajama party? The occasion is unclear, but one thing is certain: Jennifer Lopez looks better than ever in her latest Instagram snap.

In the photo, Lopez gazes into the distance, wearing the fiercest expression known to man. The triple-threat diva’s honey-hued hair is piled into an enviably thick ponytail, her face adorned with smoky eye makeup and a glossy lip. Radiant as ever, J.Lo (J.Glow?) bares a swath of cleavage in a sequined silver tank top or dress. Lopez complements the glittering piece with a pair of double drop cubic zirconia earrings from her Kohl’s line ($25; kohls.com).

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Denim Divas! The Celeb-Loved Jeans to Shop Right Now

As much as we’d all like to believe the Shades of Blue star just rolled out of bed looking red carpet ready, Lopez herself admits there’s a bit more to it. In the gorgeous photo, J.Lo credited the behind-the-scenes talents of makeup artist Scott Barnes, hairstylist Chris Appleton, stylist Rob Zangardi, and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @tombachik 💅🏼💄👗💆

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

You glow, girl!

Are you loving J.Lo’s earrings? Tell us below!