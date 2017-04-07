Cop J.Lo’s Blinged-Out Earrings for Less Than $25 Before They Sell Out

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Date night with A-Rod? Girls’ night out? Glam pajama party? The occasion is unclear, but one thing is certain: Jennifer Lopez looks better than ever in her latest Instagram snap.

In the photo, Lopez gazes into the distance, wearing the fiercest expression known to man. The triple-threat diva’s honey-hued hair is piled into an enviably thick ponytail, her face adorned with smoky eye makeup and a glossy lip. Radiant as ever, J.Lo (J.Glow?) bares a swath of cleavage in a sequined silver tank top or dress. Lopez complements the glittering piece with a pair of double drop cubic zirconia earrings from her Kohl’s line ($25; kohls.com).

As much as we’d all like to believe the Shades of Blue star just rolled out of bed looking red carpet ready, Lopez herself admits there’s a bit more to it. In the gorgeous photo, J.Lo credited the behind-the-scenes talents of makeup artist Scott Barnes, hairstylist Chris Appleton, stylist Rob Zangardi, and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @tombachik 💅🏼💄👗💆 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

You glow, girl!

